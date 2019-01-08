‘DESTROYER of football teams’: Texas Tech, USC, Cardinals fans mock Kingsbury’s NFL move

Kliff Kingsbury’s crazy offseason continues.

Right after the conclusion of the 2018 college football season, Texas Tech fired him as their head coach.

Several weeks later, he was hired by USC head coach Clay Heston to be the program’s offensive coordinator.

But the speculation surrounding Kingsbury’s future, particularly in regards to several NFL head coaching vacancies, went into overdrive over the course of the past few weeks.

It’s not quite clear when or how the coordinator ended his tenure with the Trojans.

But on Tuesday, Pete Schrager of the NFL Network reported that Kingsbury accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s what fans of the Trojans, Red Raiders and Cardinals had to say on social media.

#LOL

Kliff Kingsbury a DESTROYER of football teams and he will GUT @AZCardinals because Kliff hasn't a Damn Clue how to LEAD Men...especially Grown Men...and his offense GUTS his own defense and this will end in a Total Disaster!

Kliff was Total Damn Failure at Texas Tech #PERIOD https://t.co/DbhfFRiFeq — Coaches Hot Seat (@CoachesHotSeat) January 8, 2019

Well USC, you had a good run. I’m cancelling my Pac12 Network. All NFL for me. I really hope he does well. Texas Tech, UNC, KU... what is wrong with College Football decision makers. https://t.co/sUUHD7BTYE — Scott Raymond (@onehorsestable) January 8, 2019

If you think things are bad at #USC, look at Texas Tech..... apparently TT doesn’t know what modern day football looks like. #FightOn — Jason Hernandez (@jayhndz) January 8, 2019

If he struggled at a traditional power, it would be one thing. College football poses many obstacles that the NFL does not.



There has been one 10-win season at Texas Tech in the last 41 years. It's not easy to win there. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 8, 2019

I love Kliff since he is a Texas Tech football legend. But he barely won as a coach at Tech, how is he gonna make the jump to the pros? He should at least be a offensive coordinator, he shouldn’t have even been close to being head coach — Dev E (@dev_7_4) January 8, 2019

Follow your dreams, kids. Maybe you, too, can fail up from going 5-7 at Texas Tech and getting fired to coaching the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. — OurDailyBears (@OurDailyBears) January 8, 2019

He could totally flop with the Cardinals, but lets not act like he's completely unqualified to be a football coach because he's had .500-level success at Texas Tech.



What makes him less qualified than half the OCs about to be first-time head coaches? — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) January 8, 2019

This is all just a testament to the Texas Tech football program — mitch (@itmemitch) January 8, 2019

He's got the third-worst winning percentage in Texas Tech history (.466) and they've been playing football since 1925. Since 1986, every coach did wildly better than him. https://t.co/Y5Su0zEvmx — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) January 8, 2019

If your only reason to dislike the Kliff Kingsbury hire is "But he went 35-40 at Texas Tech" then you should probably keep your football thoughts private. — Kyle Nabors (@KyleNabors) January 8, 2019

Texas tech has the biggest ego in college football ! No history or tradition and they think their better than Leach and Kingsberry pretty sad. those are some of the best offensive minds ever in the game . https://t.co/vpjGztUmDv — zoey cline (@zoeybyrd28) January 8, 2019

How does the saying go? "Lose at a below average #Big12, get a job as an NFL head coach." Big gamble by the #arizonacardinals on the #kingsbury hiring. NFL is a copycat league. Everyone trying to get the next Sean McVay. #sportsbiz #BeRedSeeRed — Scholars of the Game (@ScholarsOTG) January 8, 2019

If you’re Texas Tech football, and you fire Kliff Kingsbury who then gets hired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals within a month, you have to really re examine how you’re going about things. — Shane Lohman (@ShaneLohman) January 8, 2019

That new coach for the Arizona Cardinals better have a winning season next season. If not he better be fired just like they fired the last coach. — Keisha (@MsDelight_12) January 8, 2019

Ah there is no explanation, other than it just shows how poorly run the Arizona Cardinals organization is — Ryan Parikakis (@pkak9008) January 8, 2019

Offense sales tickets, defense wins championships. The Arizona Cardinals just hired a college football coach that didn’t even get a bowl birth, much less win a conference championship.

How in the world is that hiring justified? — Chad R. Valdez (@TheChadValdez) January 8, 2019

Kliff Kingsbury got a NFL HC job? LOOOOOOOOOOOOL — #FireLukeWalton (@vijay_hindu24) January 8, 2019

Complete ineptitude displayed by @Lynn88Swann and @USC_Athletics. This is why you don't put a former player with no athletic department experience in charge of a should-be-national-powerhouse. How do you get stuck with a $15M buyout on Helton, but only $150K on Kliff Kingsbury? — Jeff Stanley (@steffjanley) January 8, 2019