‘DESTROYER of football teams’: Texas Tech, USC, Cardinals fans mock Kingsbury’s NFL move

Kliff Kingsbury’s crazy offseason continues.
Right after the conclusion of the 2018 college football season, Texas Tech fired him as their head coach.
Several weeks later, he was hired by USC head coach Clay Heston to be the program’s offensive coordinator.
But the speculation surrounding Kingsbury’s future, particularly in regards to several NFL head coaching vacancies, went into overdrive over the course of the past few weeks.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It’s not quite clear when or how the coordinator ended his tenure with the Trojans.
But on Tuesday, Pete Schrager of the NFL Network reported that Kingsbury accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
Here’s what fans of the Trojans, Red Raiders and Cardinals had to say on social media.
Comments