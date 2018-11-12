K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will celebrate senior day on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

K-State enters the game with momentum, coming off a 21-17 victory over Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. Texas Tech is heading the opposite direction. The Red Raiders have lost three in a row after a hot start.

Here’s a look at the game.

The details

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

The line: Texas Tech by 6 1/2

Five things to know

It looks like Jett Duffey, not Alan Bowman, will play quarterback for Texas Tech in this game. Bowman missed the Red Raiders’ narrow loss against Texas while recovering from a partially collapsed lung. Duffey took over and completed 37 of 47 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns. He has played in six games this season and appears ready to lead Texas Tech as it closes out the season. The Wildcats could also be down a quarterback. Usual starter Skylar Thompson has missed the bulk of K-State’s past two games while recovering from a head injury. It remains unclear if he will be able to play this week. But signs point to Alex Delton making another start, especially after he engineered a game-winning drive last weekend. Is Texas Tech headed for another weak finish? Kliff Kingsbury’s teams are notorious for starting hot and finishing cold. This season won’t do much to stop that trend. Texas Tech began the season 5-2 but now sits at 5-5 after three straight losses. All three defeats came by single digits against teams (Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas) currently ranked in the top 25. Texas Tech finishes against K-State and Baylor. Antoine Wesley is one of the best receivers in the Big 12. The junior has caught 78 passes for 1,347 yards and nine touchdowns this season. It will be difficult for K-State’s defense to slow him down without top corner Duke Shelley, who is out for the season with an injury. Bowl bound? The Red Raiders are one win away from bowl eligibility, while the Wildcats need two. That will provide extra motivation for both teams in this game, especially from K-State’s perspective. The Wildcats have been to eight straight bowls, and they don’t want that streak to end.