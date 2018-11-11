Stepfather of Mahomes’ girlfriend dies after medical emergency at Chiefs game

The stepfather of Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews suffered a medical emergency at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon and died.
Matthews posted about her loss on Instagram Sunday night.
Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven… https://t.co/yFF9dgjUpj— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) November 11, 2018
“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 % he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his Chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So much! I will take care of mom for you!”
Mahomes, who broke Len Dawson’s 1964 single-season touchdown pass record in the win, wasn’t available for interviews after the game because of the family emergency.
