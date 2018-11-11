Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field in front of head coach Andy Reid after Sunday’s 26-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals football game on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Stepfather of Mahomes’ girlfriend dies after medical emergency at Chiefs game

November 11, 2018 07:45 PM

The stepfather of Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews suffered a medical emergency at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon and died.

Matthews posted about her loss on Instagram Sunday night.

Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted on Instagram about the sudden death of her stepfather on Sunday.
Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted on Instagram about the sudden death of her stepfather on Sunday.
“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 % he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his Chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So much! I will take care of mom for you!”

Mahomes, who broke Len Dawson’s 1964 single-season touchdown pass record in the win, wasn’t available for interviews after the game because of the family emergency.

