No. 13 Texas earned a tough win over Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday night.

And one former Red Raider gave the Longhorns some props.

As Texas Tech tied the game at 34-34, he tweeted ‘Guns Up.’

But after Texas QB Sam Ehlinger connected with wide receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey for the game’s winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining, the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback credited the duo for the play.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Man that was a great catch. https://t.co/gmCAi9jN8Z — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 11, 2018

It be like that sometimes.... my man @sehlinger3 balled out! https://t.co/oRtFjqMyia — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 11, 2018