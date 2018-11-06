Health status of Texas Tech QB, ex-Grapevine star Alan Bowman revealed by Kliff Kingsbury

What is Alan Bowman’s status heading into Texas Tech’s game against No. 15 Texas this weekend?

Here’s what Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference on Tuesday.

Kingsbury says Alan Bowman still in the hospital. Kliff says he doesn't want to jump the gun but hopes Bowman could be discharged tomorrow. In any event, pretty clear QB is Jett Duffey show this week. — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) November 6, 2018

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This past Saturday, the former Grapevine High School star was 21-for-26 and 227 yards with two touchdowns in the first half against Oklahoma. His efforts provided his team a 31-28 lead.

But according to ABC’s broadcast team, Bowman was hit in the head with an errant football while he was warming up for the second half.

However, another report later revealed that Bowman never returned because he was dealing with issues related to a previously collapsed lung.

According to Brandon Soliz of Red Raiders Sports, Kingsbury said this situation is not as severe as the last time.

The Longhorns, specifically head coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, are dealing with a different sort of drama following the team’s 42-41 loss to then-No. 13 West Virginia last Saturday.