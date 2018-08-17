Watch Patrick Mahomes’ 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill for Chiefs

Whoa.
Chiefs fans have heard a lot about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ strong arm, but they had yet to see him let it fly during the preseason. That changed in a big way Friday in a preseason game in Atlanta.
Late in the first half, Mahomes unleashed a 69-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, and it seemed that the Falcons defenders were stunned to see he could throw it that far.
Mahomes threw the ball about 70 yards in the air and Hill got behind three Falcons defensive players.
“I just continued to run ... and Pat was able to get me the ball,” Hill said during the TV broadcast.
Here's the video clip:
Chiefs fans were a happy bunch:
