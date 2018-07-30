Watch Baker Mayfield rip Kliff Kingsbury and Texas Tech in his new docu-series

Baker Mayfield is still salty about his departure from Texas Tech.

In his new FOX Sports docu-series, ‘All The Way Up,’ the former Red Raiders quarterback discussed his up, then down relationship with Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Mayfield said things were going well for a while. But after he sprained his MCL against Kansas in October of 2013, everything changed.

“It went from being ‘the guy’ for Coach Kingsbury ... and then when I got hurt, it just changed a little bit ... not a little bit, a lot.”

“All the sudden it was as if I hadn’t played for him, hadn’t done anything for him. It was just different after I got hurt,” Mayfield explained.

However, what upset Mayfield most was that Kingsbury and the program did not offer him a scholarship. This, despite the fact that the quarterback produced a 5-0 record as a walk-on starter.

“I’ve invested a lot into this and now you’re telling me you don’t have a scholarship for a guy who won 5 games after choosing to come here? That was the final straw for me,” Mayfield said.





Mayfield wound up transferring to Oklahoma, where he eventually won the 2017 Heisman Trophy. He was also selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.