From Last Chance U to preseason All-Big 12, Dakota Allen back at Tech to ‘finish what he started’

Has linebacker Dakota Allen changed how people view Texas Tech football?

Under the direction of recent head coaches such as Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville and now Kliff Kingsbury, the school’s prolific offenses have consistently confounded defenses in the Big 12 and many across the country.

But Allen, along with defensive backs Jah’Shawn Johnson and Justus Parker (both play defensive back), are ready to lead a much improved defense that brings back a majority of its starters. The three talents were all named to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team. Thus, giving Texas Tech the most first-team selections on defense of any program in the league.

Allen has also been named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The award is given to the best college defensive player in the nation at the end of the season.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

For Allen, Tuesday marked the start of the final chapter of a college football journey that has been filled with trials and tribulations.





In May 2016, the then-redshirt freshman and two of his teammates were released from the team after the three were indicted on a second-degree felony count of burglary of a habitation. That incident took place during winter break of 2015.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Allen later said the three broke into the house and split up the weapons that they stole. But in June 2016, the trio came to an agreement with the district attorney in which the charges were dropped.

Allen then decided to transfer and continue his career at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss. The program has been been responsible for turning around troubled, yet talented players such as former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly, former Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount and former Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

East Mississippi has also been featured in the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.”

“The thing that kept me going was faith,” Allen said. “Those times where I said ‘I didn’t want to be there and I didn’t want to go to practice’ I would think to myself ‘I’m blessed to even play football again.’ There was one point in time I thought I was never going to play football again off of one mistake I made.”





Allen’s commitment to making himself a better player and person didn’t go unnoticed by coaches, teammates and school administrators. His persistence also made it possible for him to transfer back to the FBS ranks.

Throughout his time in Scooba, Allen kept in-touch with former teammates and coaches, who he says helped encourage him throughout the most difficult moments of his transition.

Seven months after he was kicked off the team at Texas Tech, he announced he was transferring back to the program where he began his career to “finish what he started.”

“It says a lot about him,” Texas Tech defensive back Jah’Shawn Johnson said. “He’s well respected around the whole community and he’s our top leader. Everyone listens to him and there’s no backtalk when he’s talking. All eyes are on him. He’s made a lot of plays for this program.”

It didn’t take long for everyone, including Allen, to realize he’d made the right choice. Before the season even started he was named a team captain. He then started all 13 of the team’s games at linebacker. His 102 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions earned him All-Big 12 second-team honors.

Allen’s return coupled with the ascendance of Parker and Johnson really improved Texas Tech’s defense. In 2016, the Red Raiders allowed the most points per game (43.5) and yards (554) of any team in the Big 12. Last season, they allowed the eighth fewest points (32) and seventh fewest yards per game (444) in conference play.

Unlike his first stint in Lubbock, Allen believes he and his teammates have totally bought into the scheme of defensive coordinator David Gibbs.

“Getting back to Power Five football, the speed of the game, (as well as) coach Gibbs’ scheme and the terminology are all things he had to readjust to ” said Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury. “He’s really done that. The game has slowed down for him and you could see this spring, he’s seeing things and recognizing things more quickly.”

The Humble native appears relieved that he was able to transition back to the highest level of college football. However, he still wants to make the most of his second chance.

“It (the preseason accolades) means a lot,” Allen said. “But it is just preseason. The defense is here to try and compete to the level of the offense. We’re excited for the season. Hopefully, if we do well enough, those preseason awards can become postseason awards.”