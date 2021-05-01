Dallas Cowboys to sign TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn, who didn’t get NFL Draft call

TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn wasn’t drafted, but the Dallas Cowboys signed him as a free agent Saturday evening. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn didn’t hear his named called during the NFL Draft, but he still landed in a good spot.

Lynn is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Lynn announced the news on his social media account shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday evening.

Lynn turned some heads during TCU’s pro day in March.

The 25-year-old Lynn measured in at 6-foot-4 4/8 inches (the NFL measures height by an eighth of an inch) and 254 pounds. He ran a 4.77-second 40-yard dash with a 32-inch vertical, 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump and 7.47-second 3-cone drill.

Lynn was used primarily as a blocking tight end at TCU, but had success in the passing game when targeted. He had seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in six games in 2020. He had 11 catches for 118 yards and one score in 12 games in 2019.

Over his four years at TCU, Lynn had 22 catches for 236 yards.

“I had 22 catches, but only like 28 targets,” Lynn said following his pro day. “I only think I dropped the ball twice so most of the time they needed me to catch it, I caught the ball on some big third-down plays. I controlled what I was able to control.”

Lynn described himself as an “all-around tight end” who is able to contribute in the run game and passing game. His best chance to land on the Cowboys, though, will be as a blocking tight end. Former Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim, for instance, is known as a blocking tight end who is set to enter his seventh season in the league after being a seventh-round pick out of Texas in 2015.

“I feel like I’m very smart with my hand in the ground, split out in the backfield, fullback-type set,” Lynn said. “I think I’m a very versatile tight end. Being at TCU in their system, whatever they needed me to do, I’d do it.”