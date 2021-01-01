TCU women’s basketball coach Pebley to miss Saturday’s game vs. No. 7 Baylor

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley won’t coach Saturday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley won’t be on the sidelines for Saturday’s game against No. 7 Baylor at Schollmaier Arena, the school announced Friday.

Pebley will miss the game due to a quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Pebley, who has tested negative, is following protocols to isolate.

Associate head coach Hanna Howard will take over head coaching duties while Pebley is in quarantine. Player development coordinator Leah Foster will move into an assistant coach position, the school announced.

“I have so much confidence in the staff and team,” Pebley said in a statement. “This program is surrounded by excellent coaches and leaders who are prepared. The women in uniform competing are no exception to this. We always work in collaboration with each other, which fuels our belief in each other. I believe in them unconditionally.”

TCU is off to a 5-2 start this season with both losses coming in Big 12 games. TCU defeated Oral Roberts 62-48 in its last game on Dec. 22. Tip-off for Saturday’s game against Baylor is at 1 p.m.

Baylor has won 29 straight against TCU, and leads the all-time series 39-5. Pebley, who is in her seventh season at TCU, is 0-13 all-time against Baylor. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is a perfect 17-0 in her career facing TCU.