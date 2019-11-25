TCU sees another quarterback depart. Junior Mike Collins enters transfer portal

TCU junior quarterback Mike Collins is leaving the program.

Collins announced that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal to close out his college career as a graduate transfer elsewhere next season.

“These last 3 years at TCU have been the experience of a lifetime, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Collins posted to his social media accounts Monday. “I was given the opportunity to chase my dream and earn a great degree.

I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Thank you to everyone at TCU for a great 3 years! pic.twitter.com/1VSe3ypGct — Michael Collins (@mike_collins10) November 25, 2019

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“However, with one year of eligibility remaining I have decided to enter the transfer portal and play out my last year at a new school as a grad transfer. I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, the entire support staff and all the fans at TCU enough for a great experience.

“Go Frogs!”

Collins is the third quarterback to leave the team during the season. Graduate transfer Alex Delton called it quits after the Oklahoma State game earlier this month, and redshirt freshman Justin Rogers announced intentions to transfer in late October.

Other players who have opted to transfer include defensive tackle Karter Johnson and linebacker Jacoby Simpson.

Collins sustained a season-ending injury during the Oklahoma State game, only his second appearance of the season. He also played in the Kansas game, scoring on an 11-yard TD run.

Collins joined the program as a transfer from Penn following the 2016 season. He sat out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules and then played in nine games, including four starts, in 2018.

For his TCU career, Collins threw for 1,108 yards with six TDs and two interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 120 yards on 40 carries, including four TDs.

TCU (5-6) will be fighting for bowl eligibility in its regular-season finale against West Virginia on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.