Photos: TCU football prepares for 2019 season with enthusiastic practice

Defensive tackle Cory Bethley goes through lineman drills during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Quarterback Max Duggan works during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Defensive tackle Soni Misi runs line drills during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Linebackers Zach Marcheselli (34) and Ben Wilson (18) go through fumble drills as Jacoby Simpson (47) watches during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Linebacker Zach Marcheselli grabs a pass during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Punter Jordy Sandy works during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Players enter the field including defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock warms up before fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Quarterbacks Mike Collins (10), Grant Beucler (19) and Justin Rogers (13) go through pass drills during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Defensive end Shameik Blackshear prepares to run drills during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Defensive end Corey Bethley runs line drills with other defensive linemen during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Defensive end Shameik Blackshear simulates a handoff during fall football practice at the TCU practice fields, Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 03, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth