Tim Tebow predicts very special season for TCU football

TCU’s Recruiting Reach Has Become Nation-Wide In his annual National Signing Day press conference, TCU head coach Gary Patterson said his program has reached new levels of national name recognition. (Video: Travis L. Brown) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his annual National Signing Day press conference, TCU head coach Gary Patterson said his program has reached new levels of national name recognition. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

Tim Tebow, your check is in the mail. Care of TCU football.

The former Heisman-winning quarterback is currently batting .163 with a .240 on-base percentage, four home runs and 19 RBIs for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Tebow was asked in a recent television interview who he expected to earn spots in the College Football Playoff.

Without hesitating, like he was bowling himself into the end zone as he did so many times with the Florida Gators, Tebow reeled off Alabama, TCU, Georgia and Penn State.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He didn’t give much in the way of explanation, but Alabama and Georgia are easy picks. TCU coach Gary Patterson can never be counted out and coach James Franklin has helped rebuild the Nittany Lions into a Big Ten juggernaut but either putting together an undefeated or one-loss regular season seems unlikely.