TCU’s basketball roster remains ‘work-in-progress’ after two more officially sign

What’s it like playing basketball in a football-focused state? TCU men's basketball players explain what it's like to play basketball in a state that is more known for football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU men's basketball players explain what it's like to play basketball in a state that is more known for football.

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon officially announced the signing of George Mason grad transfer Jaire Grayer and Findlay Prep [Henderson, Nevada] standout Taryn Todd on Wednesday.

That pushes the Frogs incoming class to nine players with six scholarship holdovers from last year’s squad, including Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel, who return after testing the NBA Draft waters this off-season.

For now, TCU has 15 players on its roster, but roster completion remains a “work in progress” as the NCAA limits men’s programs to 13 scholarship players. The Frogs are expected to have their roster trimmed to 13 scholarship players by July 1, which means there will be some attrition in the next month.

Bane, the Frogs’ leading scorer from last season, and Samuel, an athletic center, headline the returning group, along with guards Kendric Davis and R.J. Nembhard, and big men Lat Mayen and Russell Barlow. Kouat Noi is not returning as he’s all-in pursuing a professional career, as he told the Star-Telegram last month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grayer and Todd are the latest additions to the incoming class and will be eligible to help the team next season.

Grayer, a 6-foot-5 guard, is coming off an injury-shortened season with George Mason, playing in just seven games. In the 2017-18 season, he averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Patriots. He also led the team with 67 made 3-pointers.

Todd, a 6-foot-4 guard and Vaughan, Ontario native, is rated as a three-star guard by 247Sports, averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for Findlay Prep. He was teammates with fellow TCU signee PJ Fuller.

Along with Grayer, Todd and Fuller, TCU’s incoming class features fellow guards in Edric Dennis (a UTA graduate transfer) and Francisco Farabello. The rest of the class include big men Jaedon LeDee, Mickey Pearson Jr., Diante Smith and Kevin Easley Jr.

For now, TCU’s backcourt options for next season include returners in Bane, Davis and Nembhard, as well as newcomers Grayer, Todd, Dennis, Fuller and Farabello.

The frontcourt options include returners in Samuel, Barlow and Mayen, as well as newcomers Smith and Pearson.

Easley and LeDee will not be eligible next season as they sit out, per NCAA transfer rules.