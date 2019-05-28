TCU
TCU bolsters backcourt by landing transfer. Where he’s from and when he can play
TCU has bolstered its backcourt.
George Mason grad transfer Jaire Grayer will join the program, TCU announced on Twitter. He is eligible to play in the 2019-20 season.
Grayer, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, is coming off a season in which he averaged 11 points for the Patriots. In 2017-18, Grayer averaged 12.3 points.
Grayer has plenty of basketball roots.
His mother, Patrice, played at the University of Detroit. His father, Jeffrey, played 10 years in the NBA, including stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.
Grayer played his high school basketball at Flint [Michigan] Southwestern Classical Academy, and then spent a year at IMG Academy in Florida.
Grayer joins a backcourt that returns the team’s leading scorer, Desmond Bane, as well as role players such as Kendric Davis and R.J. Nembhard.
