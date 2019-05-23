Jamie Dixon bolsters backcourt with UTA transfer. But when will he be eligible?

What’s it like playing basketball in a football-focused state? TCU men's basketball players explain what it's like to play basketball in a state that is more known for football. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU men's basketball players explain what it's like to play basketball in a state that is more known for football.

TCU basketball boosted its backcourt depth on Thursday.

The Frogs signed UT-Arlington graduate transfer Edric Dennis to their incoming 2019-20 class.

Dennis played one season at UTA, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The DeSoto High School product started 19 games.

TCU will be Dennis’ fourth school since he high school. He played at Hill College as a freshman, and then went to Jackson State for a season before heading to UTA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dennis will be eligibility to play next season, his last in college basketball.

He joins Kevin Easley Jr., Francisco Farabello, PJ Fuller, Jaedon LeDee, Mickey Pearson Jr. and Diante Smith as members of next season’s incoming class.

TCU is coming off a season in which it reached the NIT semifinals in New York.