TCU picks up program’s first win at Oklahoma, 20th victory of season thanks to front court

Senior center Jordan Moore had 23 points and 12 rebounds and TCU fought back from a halftime deficit to defeat Oklahoma, 76-63, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK., on Saturday.

“First program win for us here is a great testament to what Oklahoma has had here in the past,” TCU head coach Ragean Pebley told gofrogs.com. “But proud of our team to reach 20 wins and the work they have put in.”

The Horned Frogs (20-8, 10-7 Big 12) found themselves in a pinch early, down 40-36 at halftime.

Moore, who has scored in double figures in four consecutive games, was critical in TCU outscoring Oklahoma 20-9 in the third quarter to regain a 54-49 lead heading into the final quarter. Moore finished 9 of 14 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

“Her leadership is shown by being consistent and holding herself accountable for her performance, she’s not just scoring for us but doing her job on the defensive end and on the boards,” Pebley said.

TCU senior Amy Okonkwo was the anchor in scoring for the Frogs, dropping all 14 of her points in the second half. Okonkwo added 12 rebounds. Dakota Vann added a season-high 13 points off the bench.

“I really felt coming into this game that we were going to need a big game from Amy,” Pebley said. “That Jordan was going to do what she has been doing but I felt that Amy was going to have to perform.”

Oklahoma (8-20, 4-13 Big 12) was led by Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson, who scored 19 and 21 points, respectively.

The Frogs shot 44 percent from the field as a team and 15 of 21 on free throws. TCU dominated the glass, 49-33, and scored 40 points in the paint.

TCU, sitting in fifth place in the Big 12, will conclude its regular season back home on Tuesday when it hosts Texas for a 6:30 p.m. tip. Oklahoma, losers of 3 of its last 5, will travel to Texas Tech at 7 p.m.