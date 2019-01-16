K-State won’t block former quarterback Alex Delton from transferring to TCU

Kansas State will not stand in the way of Alex Delton’s plans to transfer to TCU.

“Alex will not be blocked from transferring,” said Kenny Lannou, K-State senior associate athletic director for communications.

Delton, a former K-State quarterback, announced Tuesday that he intended to transfer to TCU next season. As a graduate of K-State, he is free to play for the Horned Frogs immediately. But his future was briefly cast into doubt on Wednesday when CBS Sports reported that the Wildcats were taking a “slow down” approach to the transfer and could potentially block him from taking his talents to a conference rival they will play next October.

Big 12 schools are allowed to block graduate transfers from gaining immediate eligibility at other conference schools. Oklahoma, for example, is reportedly blocking quarterback Austin Kendall from transferring to West Virginia.

Delton originally announced plans to transfer to UTEP but changed course this week. That decision caught K-State administrators and coaches off guard, but they will not stand in his way. Delton, a Hays native, leaves K-State after a four-year career with the Wildcats that was filled with ups and downs. But he was one of the most popular players on the roster last season.

Fans and teammates showered him with farewell messages on social media following his initial transfer announcement. Still, he thinks this is a necessary decision for his development. Delton was unlikely to start next season with Skylar Thompson proving himself as the team’s top quarterback this season. A change of scenery will give Delton the opportunity to play immediately. He can start practicing with TCU later this month.

Delton played in 20 games and started six for the Wildcats. As a junior, he completed 44 of 80 passes for 554 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 234 yards and two scores.

He had several highlights in a K-State uniform, including his MVP showing at the Cactus Bowl last season and a Sunflower Showdown victory over Kansas this season. Delton came off the bench and led the Wildcats to a victory over UCLA in last year’s bowl game by rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He engineered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to beat the Jayhawks.

The next time K-State fans see Delton, he will be in a TCU football uniform. They meet next season on Oct. 19 in Manhattan.