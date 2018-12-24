Say cheese! The Cheez-It Bowl name has been a hit

Gary Patterson didn’t waste anytime when asked his favorite Cheez-It flavor.

“White cheddar,” TCU’s football coach said, smiling. “I’m hoping they’re in our rooms.”

The Cheez-It Bowl should be able to accommodate Patterson’s wishes. There probably hasn’t been a more talked about bowl title sponsor in TCU history than the salty snacks.

Some find it humorous. Some find it absurd. It’s on just about every list ranking “bowl names,” a staple along with others such as Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

After all, just about everyone has had Cheez-Its at some point in their life.

For the Fiesta Bowl organization, which runs the bowl game, the marriage made sense. This is the first year of a multi-year deal for the Kellogg Company brand being the title sponsor of what had been called the Cactus Bowl from 2015-17.

Before that, it’s been the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl (2012-13), Insight Bowl (2002-11), Insight.com Bowl (1997-02) and, its original name, the Copper Bowl (1989-96).

But nothing screams college football – or college – more than snack food.

“They were looking for a bowl game to build their brand around and we happened to be the right bowl,” said Scott Mullins, chief marketing and sales officer for the Fiesta Bowl.

“Geographically it made a lot of sense with the conferences – Big 12 and Pac-12 – that we’re aligned with and Arizona being known for its hospitality. It was a perfect match and what we’re looking for.

“They’re young. They’re fun. They do a lot of great stuff on social media. It really was just a perfect alignment across the board.”

The snack food is a natural fit with college students, too, and Mullins couldn’t envision two better title sponsors for its bowl games in that regard. You have the Cheez-It Bowl and then the Fiesta Bowl’s main sponsor is PlayStation.

“They’re great partners,” Mullins said.

The Cheez-It brand is no stranger to the sports world. Cheez-It is currently partnered with 25 NCAA schools for in-game promotions such as seat upgrades, and has a partnership with Major League Soccer.

In the past, Cheez-It has been seen on NASCAR cars as well as involved with MLB and ESPN College GameDay.

So why a bowl game?

“There are many reasons we chose the Cactus Bowl,” said Jeff Delonis, director of marketing for Cheez-It, Kellogg Company.

“Most important among them is the first-class game experience for the fans, the student athletes, the universities and all who are watching. This bowl game has a history of great football and great athletes that is truly exciting to watch. We know that part of this is from the great work of the Fiesta Bowl organization, but is also a reflection of the great state of Arizona as well as the Big 12 and Pac 12 conferences.

“Sports and snacks are a natural fit and we hear from many football fans that they can’t be without their favorite Cheez-It crackers on game day, whether they are viewing at home or throwing a game day tailgate.”

The players and fans who attend the game will have constant reminders about the title sponsor.

Cheez-It is giving a commemorative Cheez-It Bowl box of its original flavor to every player, something that will be available to purchase in the stadium as well.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company

Around Chase Field there will be samples of Cheez-It’s latest creation – Snap’d, described as “thin, crispy, cheesy and super munchable” – as well as games and giveaways.

Concession stands will sell different Cheez-Its, too, including the Grooves, Duoz and Sriracha. Select concession stands will even serve a “Cheez-It Burger.”

Fans who are in suites have options such as a bottomless Cheez-It nacho bar and the “Mac N Cheez-It” dish.

There’s no question Cheez-It is all-in on its bowl sponsorship. TCU is all-in on the bowl game, too, trying to reach a winning season in 2018.

A Cheez-It Bowl trophy next to a Rose Bowl trophy? Why not?

“When we announced the partnership, there was a headline that said it all – ‘The Cactus Bowl has been renamed to the Cheez-It Bowl and Twitter is loving it,’” Mullins said. “It’s taking off and everybody loves the logo, loves the name. It’s been a perfect marriage partner.”