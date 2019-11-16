Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates: No. 12 Baylor Bears put perfect record on line vs. No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

The Baylor Bears put their undefeated record on the line against the 9th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

The No. 12 Bears (9-0, 6-0 in the Big 12) are coming off an overtime win at TCU. The Sooners (8-1, 5-1) escaped with a one-point win at home against Iowa State last week. That came after the Sooners suffered their lone defeat at Kansas State on Oct. 26.

Oklahoma is 25-3 all-time against Baylor, including wins in the past four meetings. But the Bears’ three wins have all come since 2011. They won 45-38 in Waco in 2011, 41-12 in Waco in 2013 and 48-14 in Norman in 2014.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from both Baylor and Oklahoma reporters on the scene in Waco.

