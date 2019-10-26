Oklahoma Sooners
Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats
The Oklahoma Sooners host the Kansas State Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.
The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).
No. 5 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 in the Big 12) have won the past four meetings, including a year ago in Norman, Okla., 51-14. The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) last beat the Sooners 31-30 in 2014 in Norman. The last time K-State beat Oklahoma in Manhattan was 1996.
The Sooners are coming off a bye. The Wildcats are coming off a 24-17 win over TCU.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene.
Comments