Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis (81) blocks a punt by West Virginia’s Josh Growden (96) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis (81) blocks a punt by West Virginia’s Josh Growden (96) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule AP

The Oklahoma Sooners host the Kansas State Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

No. 5 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 in the Big 12) have won the past four meetings, including a year ago in Norman, Okla., 51-14. The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) last beat the Sooners 31-30 in 2014 in Norman. The last time K-State beat Oklahoma in Manhattan was 1996.

The Sooners are coming off a bye. The Wildcats are coming off a 24-17 win over TCU.

