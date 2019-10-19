Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners should keep it rolling against struggling West Virginia

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo,Â Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Lamb was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners are sitting pretty after taking care of business against Texas last week.

They host struggling West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, Okla. The game airs on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW).

Oklahoma has won all seven meetings since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012. There have been a few close games, including a 59-56 win in Morgantown, W. Va., last year but the Sooners have typically rolled at home.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene.

