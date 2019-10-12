Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

In the endzone, Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jeff Badet (2) scored on a pass play in the first quarter as Texas plays OU in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, October 14, 2017.
The Texas Longhorns know they’re not sniffing the College Football Playoff without beating the Oklahoma Sooners.

But the same goes for the Sooners, too. So everything is on the line when the teams meet in the Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

No. 11 Texas holds a 62-47 edge in the series, which includes last year’s Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The teams have tied five times.

The Longhorns (4-1) beat the No. 6 Sooners (5-0) 48-45 a year ago in the Red River Showdown. The past five meetings of the Red River rivalry have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Follow all of the action right here from the Sooners’ beat writers on the scene at the Cotton Bowl.

