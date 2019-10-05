Former Fort Worth-area kicker suspended by Oklahoma Sooners amid assault allegation

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma place kicker Calum Sutherland lines up a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. Early Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Sutherland was arrested on a public intoxication charge, according to records from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Former Keller Central kicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely by the Oklahoma Sooners’ football team after he was accused by his girlfriend of assault on Sept. 21.

The story was first reported by the The Oklahoman on Friday.

This booking photo provided by the Cleveland County, Okla., Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 shows Calum Sutherland, 19.

n an affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman, Sutherland is alleged to have verbally and physically assaulted his girlfriend, who is also an Oklahoma student, at an off-campus apartment. Sutherland was cited for public intoxication at the time. The police report notes the woman had no visible injuries.

Sutherland, 19, who is a sophomore walk-on, did not play in last week’s win over Texas Tech. He was 2 for 4 on field goals and made all 23 point-after attempts in the Sooners’ first three games.

Freshman Gabe Brkic made both field goal attempts and all seven extra point attempts last week against Texas Tech.