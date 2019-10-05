Oklahoma Sooners
Former Fort Worth-area kicker suspended by Oklahoma Sooners amid assault allegation
Former Keller Central kicker Calum Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely by the Oklahoma Sooners’ football team after he was accused by his girlfriend of assault on Sept. 21.
The story was first reported by the The Oklahoman on Friday.
n an affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman, Sutherland is alleged to have verbally and physically assaulted his girlfriend, who is also an Oklahoma student, at an off-campus apartment. Sutherland was cited for public intoxication at the time. The police report notes the woman had no visible injuries.
Sutherland, 19, who is a sophomore walk-on, did not play in last week’s win over Texas Tech. He was 2 for 4 on field goals and made all 23 point-after attempts in the Sooners’ first three games.
Freshman Gabe Brkic made both field goal attempts and all seven extra point attempts last week against Texas Tech.
