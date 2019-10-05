Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners go for 22nd consecutive road win against Kansas Jayhawks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners breaks free on a run from Osa Odighizuwa #92 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of a game on at the Rose Bowl on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/TNS) TNS

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners go for their nation-leading 22nd consecutive true road win against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan. at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The game airs on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW). With a win, the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) would snap a tie with Alabama (1970-75) for the second-longest such streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

The Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2) are coming off a 51-14 drubbing against TCU.

This probably won’t be pretty. Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ nation-leading offense hasn’t been stopped yet. And there’s unlikely enough grass in the state of Kansas to give coach Les Miles the luck he needs to pull off the upset.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Sooner reporters on the scene.