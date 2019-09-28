Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts open Big 12 play against Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley does not take his talent for granted Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted.

No. 6 Oklahoma is back after a bye week looking to run its record to 4-0 against Texas Tech.

The schools open Big 12 Conference play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

The Red Raiders (2-1) are also coming off a bye after losing two weeks ago at Arizona. Texas Tech is without starting quarterback (and Grapevine High School alumnus) Alan Bowman, who is out with an injured shoulder. Senior Jackson Tyner from Edgewood, who transferred from Rice, and junior Jett Duffey, a Mansfield Lake Ridge alumnus, are backup options for Tech.

The problem for Tech, however, is that Sooners’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is somehow making Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield’s Heisman-winning numbers seem pedestrian through three games. He leads the country with 250.2 passer rating and has been involved in more touchdowns (13) than thrown incomplete passes (12). He’s also rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Yikes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Follow all of the social media action right here from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene: