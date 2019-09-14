Oklahoma Sooners
Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts look to keep it rolling against UCLA Bruins
The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Southern California looking for a 3-0 start against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and will be telecast on KFDW/Ch. 4.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been magnificent so far running the show in Sooner wins over Houston and South Dakota. The Bruins are struggling under coach Chip Kelly, who is 3-11, including an 0-2 start this season. He’s staring at 0-3. A year ago, Oklahoma beat UCLA 49-21 in Norman.
Follow along here for all of the live updates, scores, news and highlights from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene.
