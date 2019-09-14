Oklahoma Sooners

Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts look to keep it rolling against UCLA Bruins

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley does not take his talent for granted

Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted. By
Up Next
Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted. By

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Southern California looking for a 3-0 start against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and will be telecast on KFDW/Ch. 4.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been magnificent so far running the show in Sooner wins over Houston and South Dakota. The Bruins are struggling under coach Chip Kelly, who is 3-11, including an 0-2 start this season. He’s staring at 0-3. A year ago, Oklahoma beat UCLA 49-21 in Norman.

Follow along here for all of the live updates, scores, news and highlights from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  