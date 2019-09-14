Live updates: Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts look to keep it rolling against UCLA Bruins

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley does not take his talent for granted Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Entering his third year in Norman, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley isn't taking the talent he inherited for granted.

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Southern California looking for a 3-0 start against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday and will be telecast on KFDW/Ch. 4.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been magnificent so far running the show in Sooner wins over Houston and South Dakota. The Bruins are struggling under coach Chip Kelly, who is 3-11, including an 0-2 start this season. He’s staring at 0-3. A year ago, Oklahoma beat UCLA 49-21 in Norman.

Follow along here for all of the live updates, scores, news and highlights from the Sooners’ reporters on the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW