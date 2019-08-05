Mean Tweets: Oklahoma Sooners fans aren’t too thrilled with what Mac Engel said

Oklahoma Sooners Mean Tweets Oklahoma Sooners fans send their mean Tweets to Fort Worth Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel as read by his assistant, Vivian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma Sooners fans send their mean Tweets to Fort Worth Star-Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel as read by his assistant, Vivian.

University of Oklahoma football fans are not too fond of criticism, and or pointing out the obvious.

Recently, I pointed out that the University of Oklahoma had the best player in college football in consecutive years in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Both players won the Heisman Trophy.

Both players were the No. 1 overall picks in consecutive NFL Drafts.

Neither player won a College Football Playoff game.

That’s disappointing.

As such, I said we should slow down on calling head coach Lincoln Riley a genius.

OU fans don’t agree. They let me hear about it via Twitter.