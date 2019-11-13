To reach the playoffs, Baylor should do what it does best: Threaten legal action

Beating TCU is not only unimpressive, but it’s now officially a detriment to your place in the football world.

Baylor defeated TCU on the road in three overtimes Saturday, and somehow did not move up in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

Baylor dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 in the latest poll. Baylor, hire a lawyer now. You know how this goes.

Don’t be surprised if Baylor defeats Oklahoma on Saturday in Waco, the Bears fall out of the Top 25.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The problem in 2014 remains in 2019: The College Football Playoff selection committee views the Big 12 as the Big 2.

The creation of the Big 12 conference title game does not change anything, and only hurts the league’s chances at earning a playoff spot.

Baylor is getting ripped off, again, in the playoff rankings and nothing is funny about this development. This affects every school in the league other than OU and UT.

The committee should be embarrassed at its continued bias and inability to conceive there are good teams other than the five or six it continually chooses.

There are five teams in the Power 5 that have a perfect record; three of the undefeateds rank 1, 2 and 3. Minnesota is eighth, and Baylor is 13th.

“Again, Baylor is a good team with good road wins. I think the difference is that when you look at Auburn, Florida; Florida has the win against No. 12 Auburn, and Auburn’s two losses are on the road to No. 1 LSU and No. 11 Florida,” College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Rob Mullens said on a conference call on Tuesday night.

“It probably comes down to schedule strength at this point.”

Or it probably comes down to the fact it’s Baylor, and not Texas.

Baylor’s nonconference schedule is not great, but to be undefeated by mid-November as a Power 5 team merits at least a spot in the top 10. To be No. 13 is insulting, and a bad look for the credibility of the committee.

An already rigged system that was set up to create a format that was “more inclusive” instead yields the results as desired by the college football cartel: Money hoarding.

TCU and Baylor experienced this joy in the first year of the playoff when both were at the top of the Big 12. Baylor defeated TCU 61-58 that season, and the two split the Big 12 conference title.

When the final playoff rankings were released, both BU and TCU were left out of the top four. Had Baylor and TCU been named Oklahoma and Texas, one of them would have made the playoffs.

Having participated in a mock selection process a few years ago, committee members are loaded with pages of data and results of every team. Then they rank the Top 25 based on their gut. And their gut will always say, “Ohio State or Baylor? Ohio State is obviously the better team.”

Every time, regardless of information.

To prevent another TCU/Baylor fiasco, the Big 12 created the conference title game to give itself a better chance to make the playoffs. What it really did was create a better chance to make more cash.

If you are from the Big 12, the only way you are reaching the playoffs is if you are a Sooner or a Longhorn.

The playoffs are five years old, and nothing has changed about the selection process.

Baylor, don’t lose, and lawyer up.