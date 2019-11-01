Baylor football player charged with manslaughter months after fatal car wreck

Baylor football player Logan Compton was arrested Friday on a manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal car crash in June.

Compton, 18, who was taken off the Bears’ roster after their Sept. 7 game against UTSA, is a freshman tight end from Cypress, near Houston.

Falls County deputies arrested Compton and transported him to the Falls County Jail, according to KWTC/Ch. 10, after an indictment was unsealed Friday.

Compton, who attended Tomball High School, was reportedly driving north on State Highway 6 during a rainstorm when he lost control of his Dodge pickup. His truck slid through a median and crashed into a car heading south. The driver of that car was killed. Compton and a passenger in the other car were injured and taken to a Waco hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Department of Public Safety crash report includes a witness saying he was driving 75 mph when Compton’s truck passed him.

The No. 12 Bears are 8-0 and atop the Big 12.