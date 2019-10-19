Live updates: Streaking Baylor Bears face rough road test at Oklahoma State

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12), right celebrates a touchdown against Texas Tech in the second overtime of a NCAA college football game in Waco, Tex.,Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Baylor won 33-30. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) AP

The No. 18 Baylor Bears face their toughest task so far this season with a rough road test against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.

The game airs on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW) at 3 p.m.

The Bears (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12) are coming off an overtime win at home against Texas Tech. The last time the Bears won their first seven games was 2015 under Art Briles. They started 8-0, but lost three of their final five games that season.

The Cowboys (4-2, 1-2) are coming off a bye week after losing 45-35 at Texas Tech on Oct. 5.

The Bears won in Stillwater in 2015 but are 1-11 there since 1996.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Bears’ reporters on the scene.