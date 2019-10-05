Live updates: Baylor’s big win last week sets up intriguing road test at Kansas State

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, left, runs for a first down past Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance, right, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) AP

The Baylor Bears pulled off a big win at home last week against Iowa State.

Can they do it again on the road against Kansas State Saturday afternoon?

The game airs on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m.

The Bears (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) are 1-8 on the road in Big 12 Conference games under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The lone win was at Kansas in 2017. Rhule was given a contract extension through 2027 this week.

A year ago, Baylor beat K-State 37-34 in Waco.

The Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a 26-13 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Baylor reporters on the scene in Manhattan, Kan.