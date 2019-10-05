Baylor Bears
Live updates: Baylor’s big win last week sets up intriguing road test at Kansas State
The Baylor Bears pulled off a big win at home last week against Iowa State.
Can they do it again on the road against Kansas State Saturday afternoon?
The game airs on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m.
The Bears (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) are 1-8 on the road in Big 12 Conference games under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The lone win was at Kansas in 2017. Rhule was given a contract extension through 2027 this week.
A year ago, Baylor beat K-State 37-34 in Waco.
The Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) are coming off a 26-13 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Baylor reporters on the scene in Manhattan, Kan.
Comments