Live updates: Baylor Bears go for 3-0 start against Rice Owls to close non-conference

Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty, left, scores past UTSA linebacker Ladarian McFarland, right, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) AP

Baylor finishes up its non-conference schedule with a game against Rice in Houston at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network.

The Bears are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2016. Baylor started 6-0 that season before losing its next six and finishing 7-6.

The Owls are 0-3, including last week’s 48-13 loss to Texas. The Bears have won the previous eight meetings. Rice last beat Baylor in 1992 in Houston.

Follow all of the news, scores and highlights from the game by the Baylor reporters on the scene right here.