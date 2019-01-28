Baylor Bears

Are Baylor Lady Bears the best team in the country? Here’s what new AP ranking says

By Peter Dawson

January 28, 2019 06:28 PM

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey leads the Lady Bears against visiting Texas at 7 p.m. Monday on FS1. Baylor, ranked No. 2 nationally behind Connecticut, is tied with Texas atop the Big 12 women’s basketball standings. Each team is 12-0.
Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

It is the first time in six years that the Lady Bears (now 17-1) have earned that distinction. 

On Monday, head coach Kim Mulkey’s team received 24 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. 

In addition, Mulkey was named a candidate as both a player and coach for the 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It is the third-straight year she has received that honor. 

Notre Dame fell out of the top spot after suffering a dramatic loss to unranked North Carolina on Saturday night. 

The Fighting Irish dropped to the No. 5 spot in the latest ranking.

No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Louisville split the four remaining first-place votes. 

