Is Matt Rhule leaving Baylor for the New York Jets? One report seems to have the answer

Matt Rhule will remain the head coach at Baylor.

The man who lead the Bears to a 7-6 record this past season.

Previous reports said he might leave to become the head coach of the New York Jets.

But Ian Rapoport of the NFL network said sources told him otherwise.

Source: #Baylor coach Matt Rhule sent a text message to his staff indicating he’s staying in school. Essentially he’s not going to the #Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

Update: ESPN’S Adam Schefter is now reporting that the Jets are expected to fill their head coaching vacancy with ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

Before his time in Waco, Rhule was the head coach at Temple. In four seasons, he led the Owls to a 28-23 record.

During his two years at the helm of Baylor, he’s compiled 8-17 record.

Rhule was hired in the wake of a major scandal that involved the football program and students at the university.

Eventually, then-head coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and university president Ken Starr their jobs.

Briles made Baylor football relevant by delivering back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014. But he hasn’t coached in a full-time capacity since he was dismissed from the university.

However, reporting by several outlets let to many investigations into the conduct at the school and the program. Some of those investigations were criminal in nature.

School regents said 17 women reported that 19 players were involved in incidents of sexual and domestic assault - including four gang rapes - dating back to since 2011. One lawsuit, which has since been settled, alleged alleged 52 acts of rape by 31 players between 2011 and 2014.