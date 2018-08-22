A Baylor football helmet is pictured from Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on July 16, 2018.
He is only 4-foot-2, but this DFW football player will walk on at Baylor, report says

August 22, 2018 10:50 AM

Ricardo Benitez was born with femur hypoplasia bilateral.

That means he does not have a femur in either one of his legs. As a result, the Plano West High School senior currently stands at 4-foot-2.

But according to a story from CBS Sports, the wide receiver accepted an invitation to try and continue his football career as a walk-on at Baylor under Bears head coach Matt Rhule.

In the summer of 2016, an ESPN feature showed the young pass catcher meeting with Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during a camp for children with disabilities.

Benitez was then invited to talk to Jerry Jones’ team a short while later. Former Cowboys tight end and current ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcaster Jason Witten called Benitez’s story “powerful.”

