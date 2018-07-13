Baylor settles with ex-volleyball player who accused football players of gang rape

Baylor University has settled a Title IX lawsuit filed by a former volleyball player who accused four to eight football players of drugging and gang raping her in 2012, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported Friday.

It is the fifth Title IX lawsuit Baylor has settled, the report says. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“Baylor University understands that survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence seek resolution in many ways,” a university statement said. “In reaching a legal settlement, we acknowledge the challenges this survivor has endured and realize it’s a small step in the healing process.

“Under new leadership, Baylor has taken significant actions in response to past reports of sexual violence within our campus community and implemented 105 improvements to our Title IX policy, processes and procedures. We remain steadfast in our commitment to properly respond to incidents of sexual assault, interpersonal violence and harassment.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleged that freshman football players would be tasked with bringing women to parties, where the women would be drugged and gang raped.

She also accused the players of hazing, burglary, harassment and dog fighting in the complaint, the seventh Title IX lawsuit Baylor faced since March 2016.

According to the report, the only remaining suits filed by alleged sexual assault victims are led by a pair of Texas attorneys, Jim Dunnam of Waco and Chad Dunn of Houston. Dunnam and Dunn represent 15 former students.

For more on the story, visit the Waco Tribune-Herald’s full report here.