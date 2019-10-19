Big 12
Live updates: Oklahoma State could squash Baylor’s hopes and dreams
The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the No. 18 Baylor Bears at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.
The game airs on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW).
The Bears (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12) are coming off an overtime win at home against Texas Tech. The last time the Bears won their first seven games was 2015 under Art Briles. They started 8-0, but lost three of their final five games that season.
The Cowboys (4-2, 1-2) are coming off a bye week after losing 45-35 at Texas Tech on Oct. 5.
The Bears won in Stillwater in 2015 but are 1-11 there since 1996.
