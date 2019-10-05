Big 12

Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State safety Jarrick Bernard shakes his finger at the opposing team during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oklahoma State safety Jarrick Bernard shakes his finger at the opposing team during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) Brody Schmidt AP

The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys go for a second consecutive Big 12 win at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.

The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 in the Big 12) are coming off a solid 26-13 win at home against Kansas State.

The Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a 55-16 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

Tech will need to slow down the OSU’s 10th-ranked offense that is averaging 532.2 yards and 40.8 points a game.

Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Oklahoma State reporters on the scene in Lubbock.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  