Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys go for a second consecutive Big 12 win at 11 a.m. Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 in the Big 12) are coming off a solid 26-13 win at home against Kansas State.
The Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a 55-16 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.
Tech will need to slow down the OSU’s 10th-ranked offense that is averaging 532.2 yards and 40.8 points a game.
Follow all of the scores, updates and news right here from the Oklahoma State reporters on the scene in Lubbock.
