Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys host No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Michael Thomas AP

Oklahoma State will try to reassert itself in the Big 12 against No. 24 Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Wildcats are 3-0 with an impressive road win at Mississippi State. The Cowboys (3-1) are coming off a 36-30 loss at Texas last week. K-State has won the past two meetings but OSU holds the all-time advantage 39-26.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Oklahoma State reporters on the scene.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
