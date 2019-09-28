Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys host No. 24 Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) AP

Oklahoma State will try to reassert itself in the Big 12 against No. 24 Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Wildcats are 3-0 with an impressive road win at Mississippi State. The Cowboys (3-1) are coming off a 36-30 loss at Texas last week. K-State has won the past two meetings but OSU holds the all-time advantage 39-26.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Oklahoma State reporters on the scene.

