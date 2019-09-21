Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys go for fifth consecutive win over Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a catch over Tulsa safety Brandon Johnson (8) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) AP

The Texas Longhorns open their Big 12 Conference slate against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial

The game will be telecast on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8 in DFW).

The Cowboys beat the Horns 38-35 in Stillwater in 2018. Texas leads the all-time series 24-9.

But OSU has beaten the Longhorns the past four years and the past five meetings in Austin. The last time Texas beat OSU was 28-7 in 2014 in Stillwater.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The No. 12 Horns (2-1) are coming off a 48-13 win against Rice. The Cowboys (3-0) have beaten Oregon State, McNeese State and Tulsa.

Follow all of the action right here, including news, scores and updates from the Longhorns reporters on the scene.