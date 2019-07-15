Kansas’ Les Miles explains his grass-eating history after Wimbledon champ chomps a blade

Kansas coach Les Miles on his grass-eating history First-year Kansas football coach Les Miles saw Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eating grass after his win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First-year Kansas football coach Les Miles saw Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eating grass after his win.

Kansas football coach Les Miles, who has famously eaten a blade or two of grass during games while coaching LSU, ate some Kansas wheat grass when he was introduced to Jayhawks’ basketball fans earlier this spring.





And word got to him over the weekend when Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic knelt down and tasted the grass on centre court after beating Roger Federer in an epic tennis match.

Miles started the habit while playing baseball in his youth. Playing right field, he said, could get boring with few balls hit his way, so he started to put a blade of grass in his mouth as a way to fight dry mouth and pass the time.

“I think that’s a wonderful parallel in sports,” Miles said. “Generally speaking, [right field] was not a place where everyone would hit the ball.”

Baby Jay brought Les Miles some “Kansas wheatgrass” to sample. Good lord. #kufball pic.twitter.com/4elNTd2aKZ — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) December 1, 2018