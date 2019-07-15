Les Miles defends Kansas’ one-game suspension for Pooka Williams

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) leaps over Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Lawrence. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP PHOTO

Kansas coach Les Miles defended the one-game suspension for running back Pooka Williams Monday at the Big 12 Conference media days at AT&T Stadium.

Williams will be suspended for Kansas’ first game against Indiana State after being arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and fellow Kansas student, in December.

The university administration handed down the one-game suspension. Miles suspended Williams, who was the second-leading rusher in the Big 12 for more than seven months. That was lifted last week.

“There is no place for violence with women. Action was taken swiftly,” Miles said. “He’s taken responsibility and been remorseful. I didn’t make the decision, but I stand by it.”

Miles said Williams has met unspecified criteria during his suspension.

The woman told police Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her throat. The Kansas City Star reported the woman had text messages from Williams admitting to punching her. A police officer found bruises on the woman, according to an affidavit.