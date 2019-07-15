Here’s what Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said about expanding football playoffs

Bowlsby says Big 12 unified behind 10-team model Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Monday vote to remain a 10-member league show B12 committed to its model of having a round-robin FB schedule and a double round-robin BKB schedule. Video by Jimmy Burch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Monday vote to remain a 10-member league show B12 committed to its model of having a round-robin FB schedule and a double round-robin BKB schedule. Video by Jimmy Burch.

Most of us want the College Football Playoff expanded beyond four teams.

But we might be waiting for a while before we get to an eight- or 16-team CFP tournament.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the topic is being discussed during the Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium.

“We have had a lot of discussions. We’ve had some conversations, we will have some more,” he said. “Eventually we will have some recommendations.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The CFP format started in 2014 with the top four teams meeting in semifinals and then a championship. It has been a wild success but most fans would prefer an expanded playoff that includes at least the top eight teams in the country.