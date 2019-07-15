Big 12
Here’s what Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said about expanding football playoffs
Bowlsby says Big 12 unified behind 10-team model
Most of us want the College Football Playoff expanded beyond four teams.
But we might be waiting for a while before we get to an eight- or 16-team CFP tournament.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the topic is being discussed during the Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium.
“We have had a lot of discussions. We’ve had some conversations, we will have some more,” he said. “Eventually we will have some recommendations.”
The CFP format started in 2014 with the top four teams meeting in semifinals and then a championship. It has been a wild success but most fans would prefer an expanded playoff that includes at least the top eight teams in the country.
