KU basketball adds walk-on guard Michael Jankovich, son of SMU hoops coach

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Michael Jankovich, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts and Jesuit College Prep School of Dallas, has committed to play basketball at Kansas as an invited walk-on.

Jankovich, the son of current SMU head coach and former KU assistant Tim Jankovich, scored 1,254 points in his three-year career at Jesuit College Prep School in Dallas. He was chosen all-district three years and all-region his senior year, 2017-18, during which he hit 47 percent of his three-pointers.

“Kansas just got better,” NMH assistant coach Camryn Crocker wrote Sunday on Twitter. “(He is) a program lifter that will give his all each and every day. Plus, he can shoot the lights out.”

Known as an accurate three-point shooter, Jankovich helped his Dallas Jesuit team to a 30-6 record his senior year. The squad advanced to Texas’ large class Elite Eight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He decided to attend prep school for a year and helped NMH win the New England League title in 2018-19. He scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in a win over New Hampton Prep on Jan. 25.

Jankovich, according to Rivals.com and 247sports.com, heard from Utah State, Texas State, Brown, Dartmouth and others.

“Mike is a knock down shooter that has improved as an outside scorer off the bounce. He can potentially be a secondary ball handler at the next level. The former Dallas Jesuit Ranger has great size, a sweet stroke, and is a willing passer,” writes Brandon Jenkins of prephoops.com.

KU coach Bill Self cannot comment on Jankovich’s joining the program until the player completes enrollment paperwork on campus. Multiple sources confirmed the commitment to The Star.

Jankovich is the fourth player in the recruiting Class of 2019 to join KU’s team.

The others are guards Christian Braun and Issac McBride and guard/forward Tristan Enaruna. KU is hoping to land R.J. Hampton, 6-5 senior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, who will announce for KU, Memphis or Texas Tech on Tuesday. KU also would like to land Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who will visit KU on Thursday. He has a list of KU, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Florida. The Michigan signee, who asked out of his letter of intent after coach John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers job, also is considering Michigan.

Jankovich will join Elijah Elliott, Chris Teahan and Garrett Luinstra as invited walk-ons on the Jayhawks.