Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones football game set for prime time

Farmageddon is headed for prime time.
The Iowa State Cyclones will host the Kansas State Wildcats for a night game on Nov. 24 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 or at 7 p.m. on Fox.
A final decision on game time and TV will be made by the end of the week.
Iowa State (6-3, 5-2 Big 12) is ranked No. 22. The Cyclones are currently one game back of Oklahoma and West Virginia in the Big 12 standings. They could reach the conference championship with two more victories.
K-State (4-6, 2-5) is coming off a victory over Kansas. Bowl eligibility could be on the line for the Wildcats against the Cyclones if they defeat Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Cyclones lead the series 49-48-4, but the Wildcats have won 10 in a row.
K-State hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Here is the Big 12’s football schedule for the week of Nov. 24:
Texas at Kansas: 11 a.m. on FS1 (Friday, Nov. 23)
Oklahoma at West Virginia: 7 p.m. on ESPN (Friday, Nov. 23)
Baylor vs. Texas Tech: 11 a.m. on FS1
K-State at Iowa State: 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on FS1 or Fox
Oklahoma State at TCU: 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on FS1 or Fox
