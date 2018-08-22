West Virginia roasted for giving rings to its basketball team for making Sweet 16

West Virginia basketball players returned to school last week and found a nice surprise awaiting.
Rings to honor the team’s run to the Sweet 16. Well, run might not be the best word.
As a No. 5 seed, the Mountaineers crushed 12th-seeded Murray State and 13th-seeded Marshall, which had upset Wichita State. Hard to call that a big challenge for Bob Huggins’ team.
West Virginia was then soundly beaten by Villanova, 90-78, in the Sweet 16.
Making the Sweet 16 is a nice accomplishment because, you know, only 16 teams advance that far each season. As for giving the players rings, that was a surprise to me.
Kansas gives its players rings for a Final Four appearance or a Big 12 championship, which makes a little more sense. Nevertheless, here are the rings that West Virginia players received:
While the players probably loved the rings, West Virginia was roasted for giving them away:
