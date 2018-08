Bill Snyder might never leave Kansas State.

On Thursday, Snyder accepted a five-year contract extension from KSU that could keep the 78-year-old on the sidelines through the 2022 season. The news was first reported by ESPN.

By that time, Snyder will be 83 years old.

