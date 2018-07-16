Fingers Twelve: A Big 12 running back was born with extra digits

An extra finger or two might come in handy for a running back trying to hold on to the football.



But Kansas back Khalil Herbert is doing just fine with 10.



Herbert, however, was actually born with an extra finger on each hand, jutting out next to his pinkies. This is old news for those around the Jayhawks’ program but KU coach David Beaty, speaking Monday at the Big 12 media days, made sure everyone new of the oddity from the stage on the field of The Star in Frisco.



Herbert took all the questions about his “extra fingers” that were amputated when he was a baby in stride. His teammates still ask for pictures of the scars where the extra appendages were snipped.



“It’s old now. When I first got there it was a big thing but it’s fine now,” said Herbert, who is from Florida. “It was really just genetics. I don’t know if my parents knew I was going to play football. I never got an explanation. I just know my parents didn’t want me having 12 fingers.”





Herbert attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., through his junior year before transferring to another school. Stoneman Douglas is the school where a former student killed 17 students and staff members. One of those killed was Aaron Feis, who Herbert knew well.

“He was always driving around on his golf cart, giving me a ride to class. He was always really friendly,” Herbert said. “It’s a crazy thing that happened. You can’t really put it into words. It’s hard to sum it all up really. It’s where I grew up. It’s home so it’s rough to look at that and everybody knows it now, it’s national news, so it’s tough.”

