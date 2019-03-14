College Sports

Toolson scores 21 to lift Utah Valley over UMKC 71-64

The Associated Press

March 14, 2019 10:56 PM

LAS VEGAS

Conner Toolson had 21 points as Utah Valley topped UMKC 71-64 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Richard Harward had 15 points for Utah Valley (24-8). Isaiah White added six rebounds. Jake Toolson had seven rebounds for Utah Valley.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Kangaroos (11-21). Jamel Allen added 12 points. Jordan Giles had 11 points.

